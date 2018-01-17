There's a secret Harry Potter drink menu available at Starbucks. Here's how to order.

TUCSON, Ariz. - Starbucks has had a secret menu with three drinks inspired by the Harry Potter series, but the secret's out today.

According to the unofficial Starbucks Secret Menu website, the off-menu drinks include a Butterbeer Latte, a Butterbeer Frappuccino and Harry Potter's Pumpkin Juice.

The one problem? Customers can't just go in and ask for them by name — they have to know the specific spell (or other name for the drink).

For the Butterbeer Frappuccino, ask for:

a Crème Frappuccino

Three pumps each of caramel

Three pumps of toffee nut syrups

Caramel drizzle on the top

Harry Potter's Pumpkin Juice is:

Pumpkin Spice Sauce (1.5 pumps for a tall, 2 grande, 3 venti)

Apple Juice to the top line

Fill the rest of the cup with ice

Butterbeer Latte is a little trickier with:

Whole milk steamer

Caramel syrup (2 for tall, 3 for grande, 4 for venti)

Toffee nut syrup (2 for tall, 3 for grande, 4 for venti)

Cinnamon Dolce syrup (2 for tall, 3 for grande, 4 for venti)

Whipped cream and salted caramel bits on top

Optional if you prefer to add a coffee taste: Add a shot of espresso (2 for a grande or venti)

It's the closest thing Starbucks lovers will come to Hogsmeade without hopping on the Hogwarts Express.