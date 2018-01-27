Sean Hannity's Twitter account briefly disappears

Alex Hider
12:14 PM, Jan 27, 2018
Sean Hannity's Twitter account briefly disappeared Saturday morning after he posted a mysterious tweet.

The Twitter account belonging to Fox News political pundit Sean Hannity appeared to have been temporarily deactivated Saturday morning.

Hannity, who tweets from the verified handle @seanhannity, posted a mysterious message just after midnight on Friday, reading "Form Submission 1649 | #Hannity."

 

 

By early Sunday morning, @seanhannity did not bring up any search results on Twitter.

 

 

Hannity's Twitter account was later restored.

It's not clear why Hannity's Twitter account was deleted, or what "Form Submission 1649" means. Neither Twitter nor Hannity has offered an explanation.

