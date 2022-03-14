Ukrainians work to physically protect statues from attacks

Civilians in Ukraine are taking steps to protect monuments and artwork from Russian attacks.

Reuters reports that in the city of Odessa, workers have built walls of sandbags around a monument to Duc de Richelieu.

He was a governor in the 19th century who helped transform Odessa into a modern city.

In the city of Lviv, workers have used plexiglass, fire-proof padding and canvas to protect outdoor statues.

Museum workers in Kharkiv have also moved pieces of art to safer places.

Organizations outside of Ukraine, including the Smithsonian Institute and UNESCO, are taking their own steps to protect Ukrainian culture.

Earlier this month, UNESCO announced it is mobilized in Ukraine to protect cultural sites and monuments “with the distinctive “Blue Shield” emblem.”

Sites with the Blue Shield emblem should be clear from being attacked as part of the 1954 Hague Convention, which protects cultural heritage during armed conflicts.

UNESCO said, "properties inscribed on World Heritage list, such as the site of “Kyiv: Saint-Sophia Cathedral and Related Monastic Buildings, Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra”, are considered a priority.”

UNESCO is also using satellites to monitor the damage.