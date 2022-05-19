Watch
Red Cross registers hundreds of Ukrainian POWs from Mariupol

Bernat Armangue/AP
Ukrainian servicemen accompanied by members of the foreign legion fire mortars at Russian positions in the eastern region of Kharkiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Posted at 5:25 AM, May 19, 2022
The Russian military says that more Ukrainian fighters who were making a last stand in Mariupol have surrendered.

It said Thursday that brings the total who have left their stronghold to 1,730. Meanwhile, the Red Cross said it had registered hundreds of them as prisoners of war.

The International Committee of the Red Cross said that the registrations of Ukrainian prisoners of war began Tuesday under an agreement between Russia and Ukraine. The Geneva-based humanitarian agency said that its team did not transport the fighters to “the places where they are held."

