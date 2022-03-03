1 million refugees have fled Ukraine since the war began, UN says

KYIV, Ukraine — The United Nations says more than 1 million people have fled Ukraine following Russia's invasion, the swiftest refugee exodus this century.

The tally the U.N. refugee agency released to The Associated Press was reached Wednesday and amounted to more than 2% of Ukraine's population.

Earlier this week, the U.N. said that most of those fleeing Ukraine had fled west to nearby countries like Poland, Hungary, Moldova, Romania and Slovakia. A large portion of refugees have also fled eastward into Russia.

The U.N. reported earlier this week that some people trying to get into Poland had to wait up to 60 hours. In other countries, the U.N. said it took about a day to reach the border.

The mass evacuation could be seen in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city. Residents desperate to escape falling shells and bombs crowded the city's train station and pressed onto trains.

Kharkiv has been the target of heavy Russian attacks throughout the week. Ukraine has said the attacks have killed 21 people in the city and injured more than 100 in a 24-hour span ending Wednesday.

Moscow said Thursday it was ready for more talks to end fighting even as its forces pressed their assaults on the country's second-largest city and two strategic seaports.

A second round of talks aimed at ending the fighting was expected later Thursday.