SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 14: Actor Robert Downey Jr. speaks at Marvel Studios "Iron Man 3" panel during Comic-Con International 2012 at San Diego Convention Center on July 14, 2012 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Good news, Marvel fans: The next Avengers movie is hitting theaters a week early.
Marvel Studios announced Thursday afternoon that it was moving up the release date of Avengers: Infinity War from May 4 to April 27 — with the help of Ironman himself, Robert Downey Jr.
In an exchange on Twitter, Downey appeared to "convince" the studio to release the new superhero flick a week early.
On a scale of one to infinity, how excited are you to see #InfinityWar on May 4th? pic.twitter.com/72jYKj2ODG— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 1, 2018
Any chance I could see it earlier?— Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) March 1, 2018
Anything for you, Mr. Stark! How’s April 27th?— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 1, 2018
Great. With friends?— Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) March 1, 2018
You mean these friends? @ChrisEvans @ChadwickBoseman @DanaiGurira @MarkRuffalo @DonCheadle @AnthonyMackie pic.twitter.com/8tKw3ziSVB— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 1, 2018
The entire world?— Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) March 1, 2018
That’s a FANTASTIC idea! Done.
Avengers: #InfinityWar in theaters everywhere April 27th. pic.twitter.com/n5JhJWpnqc— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 1, 2018
Avengers: Infinity War will be the third Avengers film and be the 18th movie set in the current Marvel extended universe.
Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.