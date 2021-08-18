Rapper says record labels should hire psychologists

Rappy Iggy Azalea is the latest celebrity to speak out about mental health.

In a series of tweets, Azalea said she wished record labels "would all agree to make it mandatory to hire at least one psychologist."

I REALLY WISH record labels would all agree to make it mandatory to hire at least ONE

psychologist per label. Almost EVERY artist in recent times has expressed struggling with the level of hate & pressure. Sports teams do it for their athletes, why not music labels? — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) August 16, 2021

Azalea went on to compare the music industry to the sports industry.

"Sports teams do it for their athletes, why not music labels?" Azalea asked.

Izalea is not the first celebrity to address mental health concerns. Professional tennis player Naomi Osaka pulled out of the French Open and Wimbledon after dealing with mental health issues.

Gymnast Simone Biles also spoke about mental health during the Olympics. She was forced to pull out of numerous events after suffering from a condition that doesn't allow the mind and body to be in sync.