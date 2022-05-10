President Biden to unveil plan to fight inflation

President Joe Biden will unveil his plan to fight inflation Tuesday from the White House on the same day gas prices hit a record high of $4.37 per gallon.

Biden’s announcement also comes one day before the government’s monthly inflation report is released for April. The Consumer Price Index increased 8.5% in the 12-month period ending in March.

Much of Biden’s plan relies on support from Congress, which faces steep hurdles as Democrats hold narrow majorities in the House and Senate.

In a preview of the address, the White House suggested Biden will go on the offensive against Republicans, claiming the party is wanting to raise taxes. While Biden is going after an 11-point plan offered by Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, many Republicans are not on board with Scott’s plan.

The White House said Biden will call on Congress to make oil companies pay fees on idled wells and non-producing acres on Federal lands – “so that companies that continue to sit on excess capacity will have to choose whether to start producing or pay a fee.”

Biden will also call on Congress to pass clean energy and vehicle tax credits and investments.

“But what you will also hear him talk about… is the contrast -- and the contrast that his plan, and the plan he has been implementing for months now, draws with those on the other side of the aisle, who has not -- who have not put forward any plan to lower costs for the American people. So it will be his opportunity to lay that all out together,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.