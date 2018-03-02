Police respond to reports of shots at Central Michigan University

WXYZ , Scripps National
7:26 AM, Mar 2, 2018
1 min ago
Thinkstock

Police are responding to reports of shots fired at Central Michigan University.

CMU sent an automated phone call to all students and faculty with a message saying police are responding to shots fired on the fourth floor of Campbell Hall.

Police are searching for one suspect who fled on foot. 

Central Michigan has more than 20,000 students enrolled and is located in Mount Pleasant, Michigan. 

 

 

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top