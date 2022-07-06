Police: Four baseball fans hurt in Oakland when hit by bullet fragments

OAKLAND — Authorities in California say they are investigating after four baseball fans were injured following the Oakland A's postgame fireworks show by bullet fragments from what appears to be celebratory gunfire.

Oakland Police say officers were called to the Coliseum on Monday after 9:30 p.m. for a possible shooting victim inside the ballpark.

An investigation then led police to three fans who were stuck by bullet fragments, officials said.

According to police, the fourth victim later walked into a nearby hospital.

Police said that none of the injuries were life-threatening.

"OPD will continue working closely with the Oakland A’s Security to ensure the safety of all those attending future A’s games at the Coliseum," police said.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing.

The department is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to an arrest.