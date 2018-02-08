Police end standoff with toy tiger

KGUN 9 Digital Staff
4:52 PM, Feb 7, 2018
TUCSON, Ariz. - A 45-minute standoff with a tiger in Scotland turned out to be a fluffy mess.

The tiger was a stuffed animal.

Peterhead Inspector George Cordiner said, "We received a call from an extremely concerned member of the public late on Saturday evening with regards to a wild animal being loose in the grounds of a farm in the Hatton area.

Bruce Grubb, 24, thought he saw a real tiger on his farm in Peterhead, Scotland. 

Police arrived but stayed in their cars to devise a strategy. It took Grubb an hour to realize it was a stuffed toy.

"We appreciate that it was a false call made with genuine good intent," said the Facebook post.

