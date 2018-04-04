PD: Arizona man robs Home Depot of $86,000 in products since 2012

CHANDLER, Ariz. - Police arrested a Gilbert, Arizona man accused of stealing nearly $86,000 worth of items from Home Depot.

Chandler (Arizona) Police report that from February 2012 to February 2018, Antoine Elkik, 57, made nearly $86,000 by stealing goods from Home Depot stores in Maricopa County.

Police say Elkik would legitimately purchase products, put them in his car, then immediately go back to the store with his receipt and select the same products and exit the store.

If he were questioned, he would show the sales associate the receipt from the prior purchase. He would later, reportedly, return the stolen products to the store for a refund.

Police say he purchased 402 items since 2012, returning all of them for refunds.

Home Depot Organized Crime Investigators said, "Antoine was identified through analytical reporting in which he was showing a high amount of refunds."

He was arrested on March 27 and has been charged with 30 counts of retail theft.