American Airlines passengers shown preparing for emergency landing

A passenger on the flight shared the intense video of what it’s like to be told to brace for landing.
PHOENIX - "Brace for landing," are three words airplane passengers never want to hear.
An American Airlines flight operated by Mesa Airlines out of Phoenix Wednesday had to prepare for a rough landing at its final destination in Dallas.
Scottsdale resident Steve Ramsthel recorded the incident on his phone.
"You will be given instructions on when to brace," said a flight attendant. "Remain in that position until the aircraft comes to a complete stop."
An airline spokesperson confirmed to Scripps sister station KNXV in Phoenix that a fan issue prompted the emergency landing.
"It wasn't overwhelming, but you could smell the smoke," said Ramsthel.
Ramsthel, who is a certified pilot himself, said the captain and flight attendants handled the situation very professionally.
He said even his fellow passengers remained calm.
"There were some people crossing themselves, but I thought the adrenaline was high and everybody just cooperated," Ramsthel said. "It was pretty amazing to be honest with you."