Partially-shredded Banksy painting sells for $25 million at auction

The Banksy painting that was originally supposed to self-destruct has been purchased for $25.4 million dollars at auction.

According to Sotheby's, nine bidders "sparked a fierce wave of bids" over the course of ten minutes.

The winning bidder's name was not revealed. However, CNN reports the new owner of "Love is in the Bin" is a female collector from Europe.

"Love in the Bin" was expected to fetch $5.54 million - $8.31 million.

Prior to self-shredding in 2018, the original piece of art sold for $1.4 million.