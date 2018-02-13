Omarosa warns 'Big Brother' housemates: Pence is worse than Trump

Former White House aide Omarosa Manigault-Newman took aim at Vice President Mike Pence during CBS' "Celebrity Big Brother" on Monday, telling her housemates that Pence is worse than President Donald Trump.

"Can I just say this? As bad as y'all think Trump is, you would be worried about Pence," Manigault-Newman told her housemates seated around her. She continued, "We would be begging for days of Trump back if Pence became President, that's all I'm saying. He's extreme."

Manigault, the former director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison at the White House and an ordained minister, said she found Pence's religious beliefs "scary."

"I'm Christian, I love Jesus, but he thinks Jesus tells him to say things — I'm like, 'Jesus didn't say that.' Scary," she said.

Pence's office declined to comment on Manigault-Newman's remarks.

Manigault-Newman, who came into the spotlight with Trump when she was a contestant on NBC's "The Apprentice" in 2004, resigned from her White House position in December.

Last week on the "Celebrity Big Brother," Manigault-Newman claimed that when she attempted to reason with Trump about some of his tweets, she was "attacked" and denied access by "all of the people around him," including Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump.

Manigault-Newman described the situation inside the White House as "bad," adding, "it's going to not be OK."

White House principal deputy press secretary Raj Shah dismissed Manigault-Newman's comments at a news briefing Thursday.

"Omarosa was fired three times on 'The Apprentice,' and this was the fourth time we let her go," he said. "She had limited contact with the President while here. She has no contact now."