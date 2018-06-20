Ohio P.E. teacher who had sex with three students sentenced to 30 days in jail

CANTON, Ohio — The Ohio teacher who pleaded guilty to having sex with three students was sentenced to 30 days in the Stark County Jail followed by 30 half days in jail, according to the Stark County Common Pleas court.

Tiffany Eichler pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual battery in May. She was indicted on felony charges after she was accused of having sex with the students who attended McKinley High School while she was employed as a physical education teacher.

In addition to her jail sentence, the court said Eichler was also ordered to pay $1,000 in fines. She must relinquish her teaching license, register as a lifetime sex offender and draft a letter of apology to McKinley High School and her victims, according to the court. Eichler also has to complete 300 hours of community service.

Eichler will be back in front af a judge on Aug. 15 for a review hearing.