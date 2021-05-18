Ohio mother accused of faking daughter's terminal illness

CANTON, Ohio — An investigation has been opened into allegations that an Ohio mother falsely claimed her 11-year-old daughter was terminally ill in an attempt to raise money.

Stark County's Children Services Division learned of the concerns last Wednesday and took the girl to a medical professional for examination.

According to a neglect and abuse complaint filed with juvenile court, "there is no evidence to support mother's claims" the girl, who we've chosen not to name, is terminally ill.

A judge granted the girl's father temporary custody of the 11-year-old last week.

Children services also said Lindsey Abbuhl took her daughter for counseling for the past three years to learn how to "process her own death."

The agency said the counselor, who is preparing for maternity leave, was told by Abbuhl that her daughter may not be alive when the counselor returns.

In a separate court filing, the girl's father said his ex-wife set up GoFundMe accounts and fundraisers to collect donations for the girl.

A GoFundMe spokesperson said Monday the fundraising campaign is no longer active and that their Trust & Safety team is investigating.

The spokesperson said if a donor requests a refund "we will immediately fulfill the request and process the refund."

The girl's father also said in the court filing that his ex-wife claimed she has a brain tumor, is going to die, and went so far as to interview families to adopt his daughter after Abbuhl's death.

Lindsey Abbuhl has not responded to multiple messages seeking comment for this story.

The Stark County Sheriff's Office said it couldn't comment further on the ongoing investigation.

So far, Abbuhl has not been criminally charged in the case.

This story was originally published by Scott Noll at WEWS.