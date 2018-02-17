Ohio man kidnapped, robbed 84-year-old woman, forced her to drive him to drug deal, sheriff says

SYMMES TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- An Ohio man on Thursday kidnapped an 84-year-old woman at knifepoint, stole money from her and forced her to chauffeur him to a drug deal, according to a news release from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil said authorities believe Brent Engel, 31, cornered and threatened the victim when she returned to her car after shopping at a CVS in Loveland, Ohio. Engel then forced the woman to drive to an ATM, withdraw money and drive him to purchase drugs, which he then used in the car.

After five hours of ordering the victim to drive him around Hamilton County, Engel exited the vehicle and escaped, Neil said.

The woman was not hurt in the incident.

Engel, whose records include prior convictions for burglary, theft and drug use as well as an affiliation with a gang, now faces charges of aggravated robbery and abduction. He had not been arrested by Friday night.

Neil said civilians with information about Engel's whereabouts should alert authorities immediately. Because of his gang affiliation, he “should be considered dangerous," and members of the public should not approach him.