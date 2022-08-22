Officials: Human foot inside a shoe found in Yellowstone hot spring linked to July death

Yellowstone National Park officials say the human foot inside a shoe found last week floating in the Abyss Pool might be linked to a death that happened on July 31.

"Evidence from the investigation thus far suggests that an incident involving one individual likely occurred on the morning of July 31, 2022, at Abyss Pool," officials said in a press release on Friday. "Currently, the park believes there was no foul play."

Officials added that the investigation into the death by the park's law enforcement officers is still ongoing.

Officials said that the grisly discovery was made Tuesday by a park employee near the West Thumb Geyser Basin.

According to the park's website, the hot spring is one of the deepest at Yellowstone, with a depth of more than 50 feet, and its temperature can reach approximately 140 degrees Fahrenheit.

After the gruesome discovery, the area the foot was found and the nearby parking lot were temporarily closed, park officials said, but it has since reopened.

According to the Associated Press, park officials say since 1890, at least 22 people have died in or around the park from hot spring-related injuries.