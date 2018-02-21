Officer killed trying to protect woman in Maryland, shooting suspect dead

(WMAR) - A police officer in Prince George's County was shot and killed while trying to protect a woman in a domestic situation on Wednesday

​​​​​​The ABC station in D.C. reported that a woman called police saying that her husband had shot a police officer. When officers responded, the woman gave the description of the car her husband was driving, which led police on a chase.

During the chase, it is reported that the suspect shot at police, who returned fire.

Prince George’s County Police announced on Twitter that the officer had died.

With broken hearts, we are announcing that one of our officers was shot and killed today. The brave officer was shot while stepping in to protect a woman threatened in a domestic situation. Please keep his family and our department in your prayers. — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) February 21, 2018

They later announced that the suspect who killed the officer was shot and killed by responding law enforcement.