TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — According to Indiana State Police, a law enforcement officer was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon at a federal building in Terre Haute.

The officer was shot around 2 p.m. at a federal building on 1st Street, Indiana State Police Sgt. Matt Ames said.

Officers believe they may have found the suspect, Ames said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Andrew Smith at WRTV first reported this story.