Officer-involved shooting reported at a casino in San Diego County

VALLEY CENTER, Calif. (KGTV) - Escondido Police shot and killed a man Saturday night steps away from the entrance to the Valley View Casino in North San Diego County, according to the San Diego Sheriff's Department.

The shooting happened about 8 p.m. following a brief pursuit.

Lt. Rich Williams with SDSO said Escondido Police had been called to a home in that area around 7:35 p.m. for a "disturbance call."

A potential suspect got into a vehicle, leading officers to the casino's valet entrance.

Casino visitor Jonathan King-Cretot said he was sitting near the front of the casino when he heard about four gunshots.

"Everyone screamed 'gun' and ran to the back of the casino," King-Cretot said.

King-Cretot said security guards directed customers to an area away from the shooting scene. Customers were kept in the holding area for about 10 minutes before they were allowed to return to their cars, he said.

Lt. Williams said one woman in the casino was trampled during the chaos and was taken to the hospital. She is expected to survive.

The emergency forced King-Cretot to leave almost $300 in the slot machine he was playing.

"It's okay. At least I have my life," he said.

Williams says what appears to be a handgun was found at the scene. He did not say how many bullets were fired by the officer or how many times the suspect was hit.

They are still investigating whether a second officer fired any rounds.

The San Diego Sheriff's Department is the lead agency in the investigation.