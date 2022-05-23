Watch
NYPD seeks public’s help in search for NYC subway shooter

AP
This image released by the New York City Police Department shows an unidentified man who police are looking for in connection with the shooting death of a passenger on a subway train Sunday morning, May 22, 2022. (New York City Police Department via AP)
Posted at 12:03 PM, May 23, 2022
The New York Police Department has released images of a man who is wanted for fatally shooting another man on the Q train near Canal St and Broadway in Manhattan on Sunday.

Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell tweeted two surveillance camera images of the suspect on Monday.

According to the Associated Press, 48-year-old Daniel Enriquez was killed as he reportedly was heading to brunch.

On Monday, Mayor Eric Adams said no police officers were on the train car when the shooting occurred, the news outlet reported.

In an interview with reporters Sunday, NYPD Chief of Department Kenneth Corey said witnesses said the suspect was pacing in the subway train car before pulling out a gun and shooting the victim at close range, the AP reported.

