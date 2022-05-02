Watch
Northwestern University announces active threat alert on Chicago campus

Posted at 1:24 PM, May 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-02 15:24:19-04

CHICAGO — Officials at Northwestern University in Chicago are asking students and staff to take cover due to an active threat.

On Monday, the university tweeted that there was an "active threat event" at the Chicago campus, so they were warning everyone to "run, hide, and fight" and to "take proper shelter and to lock and barricade doors."

The school tweeted the information at approximately 2:15 p.m.

According to a university alert, Chicago Police and Northwestern University Police are searching for a suspect after Chicago officers attempted to make a traffic stop in the area of Lake Shore Drive and Chicago Avenue at around 1:30 p.m.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that the suspect ran onto the campus and was last in the Morton Medical Research Building.

No other information has been made available.

This story is breaking, so check back as this story continues to unfold.

