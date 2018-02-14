Newborns injured in Wisconsin hospital NICU, police investigating

WTMJ
7:18 PM, Feb 13, 2018
2 hours ago

Madison Police Department Special Victims Unit is investigating mysterious injuries at Meriter Hospital's Newborn Intensive Care Unit. According to News3 in Madison, Meriter Hospital officials are the ones who notified police and they've said in a statement they are cooperating with law enforcement.

"As the police investigation continues, we continue our own internal review and have implemented supplemental monitoring and security measures to enhance supervision in our Newborn Intensive Care Unit until the investigation is complete," the statement read in part.

Families involved in the investigation are being notified, but others who recently had a baby in Meriter's NICU are also concerned about their children's safety and want an exam. 

No one has been arrested in the investigation thus far. 

 

