New York police officer shot, killed while on patrol in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Authorities in New York say two Rochester police officers were shot, one fatally, in what officials called a "cowardly ambush."

According to Rochester Police Chief David Smith, Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz and his partner Officer Sino Seng were shot Wednesday on Bauman Street.

Statement from the Chief of Police, David Smith. pic.twitter.com/a5l0fdEnHa — Rochester NY Police (@RochesterNYPD) July 22, 2022

WKBW reported the shooting happened at approximately 9:15 p.m. in northeast Rochester.

Smith said Mazurkiewicz, a 29-year veteran of the department, was shot in the upper body at least once.

Smith said that Mazurkiewicz was taken to Strong Hospital, where he later died.

Seng, an 8-year veteran of the department, was shot at least once in the lower body and was transported to Rochester General Hospital, Smith said.

Smith said Seng has since been treated and released and is back home.

The chief said that a female bystander was also hit by gunfire and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still searching for the suspect, WKBW reported.