Watch
NewsNational

Actions

New entertainment releases this week: 'The Offer,' Kehlani, 'I Love That for You'

The Stream
AP
This combination of photos shows promotional art for "The Offer," a series premiering April 28 on Paramount+, "I Love That for You," a series premiering April 29 on Showtime and "I Love America," a film premiering April 29 on Amazon Prime Video. (Paramount+/Showtime/Amazon Prime Video via AP)
The Stream
Posted at 4:33 PM, Apr 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-22 18:33:51-04

This week's new entertainment releases include new music from Future and Kehlani, a 10-episode Paramount+ series that dramatizes the behind-the-scenes story of the making of "The Godfather," and the comedy "I Love That for You" starring former "Saturday Night Live" cast member Vanessa Bayer as a woman longing to be a home shopping channel host.

"The Wire" creator David Simon returns to Baltimore with "We Own This City," an HBO limited series that dramatizes the corruption that riddled a Baltimore Police Department task force. Or if you're looking for some fresh rom-com fare, Sophie Marceau stars as an empty-nester looking for a fresh start in "I Love America."

AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr said, "If you’re looking for some fresh rom-com fare, Sophie Marceau stars as an empty-nester looking for a fresh start in 'I Love America,' a French rom-com coming to Amazon Prime Video on Friday, April 29. So she leaves Paris behind for Los Angeles where an old friend and current owner of a popular drag club tries to help her start dating again. And Hulu has an LGBTQ teen rom-com called 'Crush,' starring Rowan Blanchard and Auli’i Cravalho, also streaming Friday, April 29."

See more ideas on what to watch this week here from the Associated Press.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light