Netflix to feature GM electric cars in its content

Netflix announced that it plans to feature electric vehicles from General Motors (GM), as it does with other automakers, prominently in content on the streaming service.

As Variety reported, GM and Netflix came together to create a comedic Super Bowl commercial staring Will Ferrell to jumpstart a marketing effort between the two. The agreement would also put electric vehicles from GM and other automakers in series on Netflix like "Queer Eye," "Unstable," and "Love Is Blind."

Deborah Wahl, General Motors’ chief marketing officer said that more exposure to seeing electric vehicles in popular "binge-worthy content" will get potential customers used to seeing the vehicles being used.

The Detroit Free Press reported that the partnership to promote EVs will be ongoing with no end date.

Netflix said the agreement is not considered product placement because GM isn't paying for its EVs to be featured in Netflix content.

Netflix is said to have similar partnerships with other automakers.