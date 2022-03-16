Watch
Netflix brings back comedy series starring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Russia Ukraine War
AP
In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office and posted on Facebook, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks in Kyiv, Ukraine, on early Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Zelenskyy said early Wednesday that Russia's demands during the negotiations are becoming "more realistic" after nearly three weeks of war. He said more time was needed for the talks, which are being held by video conference. "Efforts are still needed, patience is needed," he said in his nighttime video address to the nation. "Any war ends with an agreement."(Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Posted at 11:09 AM, Mar 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-16 13:13:12-04

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) — Netflix announced on Wednesday that the 2015 comedy series starring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is back on the streaming service due to demand.

"You asked and it's back," the streaming giant said on Twitter.

The series, "Servant of the People," ran from 2015 to 2019, according to IMDB.

In it, Zelenskyy stars as a school teacher who becomes president after a video of him complaining about corruption goes viral, Netflix said.

The show won two awards and was nominated for three others, according to IMDB.

Zelenskyy has risen in popularity across the world following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. He has been praised for his leadership and communication style during the conflict.

This story was originally reported by Emily McCain of abcactionnews.com.

