National chains offer Pi Day deals

Pi Day is Wednesday, marking the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter, or 3.14. If mathematics are not your thing, don't worry, plenty of restaurants will offer discounts in honor of the day.

Note that discounts are available at participating locations, and supplies could be limited.

Bojangles': Bojangles' will offer three sweet potato pies for $3.14 all day Wednesday.

Boston Market: In honor of Pi Day, Boston Market is offer a free pot pie with the purchase of another pot pie and drink with this coupon. The coupon is only valid on Wednesday.

Cici's Pizza Buffet: Buy one adult buffet at regular price, get second adult buffet for $3.14. To redeem the offer, use this coupon on Wednesday.

Whole Foods: Whole Foods will offer 3.14 off large bakery pies all day Wednesday.

If these deals aren't to your liking, many restaurants offer discounts on Wednesdays to drive business. For instance, O'Charley's offers free slices of pie (perfect for Pi Day) with the purchase of an entree; Logan's Roadhouse allows children to eat free; and On The Border has $7.99 fajitas on Wednesdays.