Megan Barry: Nashville mayor expected to resign in wake of sex scandal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Mayor Megan Barry is expected to resign later this morning, sources tell Scripps staiton WTVF in Nashville.

The report follows several days of negotiations between Barry's legal team and Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk. Those negotiations have apparently focused on whether Funk would agree not to prosecute Barry in exchange for her resignation.

Details are expected to come in a news conference later this morning.

The expected resignation comes less than five weeks after Barry, in an interview with WTVF, first admitted to a two-year affair with her police bodyguard, Sgt. Rob Forrest.

A day later, Funk announced he was requesting the TBI to investigate whether Barry or Forrest had misused taxpayer money during that affair.

Recently, a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation special agent revealed in a search warrant affidavit that investigators had uncovered nude photos of a woman taken on Forrest's police-issued phone while he was traveling with the mayor and while he was on the clock.

Later, WTVF uncovered security video showing the two making frequent visits in the early morning hours to Nashville's historic City Cemetery.