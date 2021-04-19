NASA's Ingenuity helicopter flies successfully on Mars

NASA confirmed Monday that its experimental helicopter, Ingenuity, flew successfully on Mars for the first time.

It marked NASA's first-ever powered, controlled flight on another planet.

The little 4-pound helicopter named Ingenuity rose from the dusty red surface into the thin Martian air Monday, achieving the first powered, controlled flight on another planet.

Ground controllers at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California announced the news after receiving and reviewing the data.

It took three hours for the news to reach Earth via the Perseverance rover and a satellite around Mars, 178 million miles away.

The helicopter arrived at Mars in February, clinging to Perseverance's belly.