Motherhood is the same as working 2.5 jobs, study finds

Motherhood is more than a full-time job. In fact, on average mothers work 58 hours over the standard full-time job, and they don't even get paid overtime.

A study found that a working mom clocks in 98 hours, making it equivalent to working 2.5 full-time jobs.

Welch's conducted a study of 2,000 American mothers with kids between 5 and 12-years-old. On average, a mother starts her day at 6:23 a.m. and doesn't conclude duties until 8:31 p.m, working a 14-hour day, seven days a week.

According to Working Mother, moms only average about an hour and seven minutes to herself a day, spending the rest of the day doing things for others. Forty percent of moms feel that their life is never-ending, considering a week has only 168 hours and they're working 98 of those hours.

Luckily, moms have things to help them get through their long days: Wet wipes, kids' TV shows, tablets, drive-thru meals. Additionally, grandparents and babysitters made the list and of course, wine and coffee.

"Busy moms may identify with the list of ‘lifesavers,' which highlights not just a rigorous workload but a constant requirement to feed and fuel the family, week in and week out,” said Casey Lewis, MS, RD, and Health & Nutrition Lead at Welches.