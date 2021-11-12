More lawsuits to be filed Friday in Astroworld tragedy

More lawsuits will be filed Friday against the organizers and staffers of the Astroworld music festival in Houston, where nine people were killed and hundreds of people were injured.

The deadly incident occurred last Friday when the crowd surged forward during rapper Travis Scott's set at the festival.

CNN reports that Scott's performance began around 9 p.m. local time, at which point police began receiving calls about injuries in the crowd. Police declared a "mass casualty event" around 9:40 p.m., but Scott's performance continued until after 10 p.m.

Eight people were pronounced dead in the hours after the concert, and a ninth victim died of her injuries on Wednesday. The victims ranged in age from 14 to 27.

Several lawsuits have already been filed against Travis Scott and entertainment company Live Nation. But according to Insider and CNN, high profile civil rights attorney Ben Crump and associate Alex Hillard plan to file more than 100 additional lawsuits Friday representing those who were injured.

Prominent officials have called for an independent investigation into the incident.

The press conference hosted by Crump and Hillard will take place Friday at 10 a.m. CT.