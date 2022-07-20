Minnesota man doing his part to help clean up community

PLYMOUTH, Minn. — A 77-year-old Minnesota man is doing his part to help the environment.

Doug Eichten is happy to spend hours on the side of a busy road.

Armed with his nifty nabber, come rain or shine, he picks up 15 pounds of trash a week.

He's been doing it for six years.

Eichten said he got the idea after seeing all the roadside trash while visiting Florida.

During his time alongside Bass Lake Road, Eichten said he'd found pop cans, beer cans, cigarette boxes, and clothing.

But he said there are two things he won't pick up: roadkill and cigarette butts, adding that if he had to pick up the latter, he'd be there for weeks.

Eichten says he's trying to lead by example.