Michigan man wins $400,000 poker jackpot at MotorCity with losing hand

WXYZ
10:08 AM, Jan 19, 2018
3 hours ago

HOLLYWOOD, FL - MARCH 27: A poker player holds a stack of his chips during play on the opening day of the Seminole Hard Rock Poker Showdown on March 27, 2014 in Hollywood, Florida. The tournament will feature a poker championship with a $5 million guarantee, the largest guaranteed prize pool offered for a $3,500 buy-in. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Joe Raedle
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The losing poker hand at the MotorCity Casino poker room in Detroit netted an Oxford, Michigan man nearly half a million dollars.

The largest bad beat poker jackpot in history, $1,068,590.80, was split between six people Tuesday.

The casino said a man named Scott, from Oxford had the losing hand and took home the biggest share of the jackpot ($427,452.52) with four 3’s.

Kenneth had the winning hand and won $213,712.76 with four queens.

The other four players at the table walked away with $106,856.28 each.

“There are winners every day on the floor, but it’s not every day that a jackpot that big hits,” said Phil Trofibio, Senior Vice President of Casino Operations. “Congratulations to all the players at the table.”

MotorCity Casino’s Quads over Quads bad beat has reset to $495,624.70, and is currently the highest bad beat in Detroit.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top