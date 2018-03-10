Miami nightclub under investigation for animal cruelty after woman rides horse into club

A woman in her underwear arriving on a white horse at a packed nightclub -- and being greeted by flashing cameras -- didn't go over well with Miami Beach authorities.

The Mokai Lounge is under investigation for possible animal cruelty and public safety issues after video from the apparent stunt earlier this week surfaced on social media. By Friday, the city revoked the club's business license.

The clip shows the woman in what appears to be a thong and a bra entering the club on the white horse. The horse then dips, the woman falls off and the horse bucks and walks off. People in the video are heard gasping and then cheering. Miami Beach Police posted the video on their Twitter feed in hopes of gathering more information from witnesses.

"The city was made aware of an incident involving possible animal cruelty and a hazard to public safety," a City of Miami Beach statement said.

"I was disgusted and offended that any legitimate businessperson would think this was an appropriate action to take," City Manager Jimmy Morales said in the statement.

Miami Beach Police reported they located the horse and tweeted, "The horse has been inspected and deemed healthy and safe. Our investigation continues."

CNN has reached out to Mokai Lounge for a statement.

