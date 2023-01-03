Mega Millions jackpot reaches $785 million, fourth-largest ever

Mega Millions’ jackpot for Tuesday has grown to $785 million as the multi-state lottery has failed to produce a winner in over 11 weeks.

No one matched 1-3-6-44-51 and a Mega Ball of 7 during Friday’s drawing.

The last time the jackpot was this large was on July 29, 2022, when a $1.337 billion ticket was sold in Illinois.

The jackpot marks the sixth-largest in U.S. history for all lotteries, behind three other Mega Millions drawings and two Powerball jackpots.

Mega Millions produced six winners in 2022.

Mega Millions is played in all states except Hawaii, Alaska, Nevada, Utah, and Alabama. The odds of drawing all six numbers in Mega Millions are 1 in nearly 302 million.

Tuesday’s drawing will be held at 11 p.m. ET.