Meadows sues Jan. 6 committee, Pelosi

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has reportedly filed a lawsuit against the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

According to CNN, Meadows is asking a federal court to block enforcement of subpoenas issued to him and Verizon for his phone records.

Earlier in the day, the select committee chairman said they have "no choice" but to move forward with contempt charges against Meadows.

Meadows announced this week that he would no longer cooperate with the committee. On Wednesday, he was a no-show for a scheduled deposition.

Before dissolving his agreement to cooperate, CNN reports that Meadows turned over thousands of pages of documents.

The committee and Pelosi have not responded to the filing of the lawsuit.