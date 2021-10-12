Watch
Matt Amodio's run as 'Jeopardy!′ champion comes to an end

AP
This photo provided by Jeopardy Productions Inc. shows "Jeopardy!" contestant Matt Amodio during a taping of the popular game show. Amodio’s historic run on “Jeopardy!” ended on Monday’s show, leaving the Yale doctoral student with 38 wins and more than $1.5 million in prize money. (Jeopardy Productions Inc. via AP)
Posted at 8:16 PM, Oct 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-11 22:16:27-04

NEW YORK (AP) — All good things must come to an end and Matt Amodio’s historic run on “Jeopardy!” has done just that.

The Yale doctoral student won 38 games and more than $1.5 million in prize money.

On Monday's show, Amodio failed to answer the Final Jeopardy! clue correctly and came in third.

Jonathan Fisher, an actor originally from Coral Gables, Florida, is the new "Jeopardy!" champion.

Amodio finished No. 2 on the all-time consecutive wins list behind only Ken Jennings with 74 wins.

His $1,518,601 win total puts him third on the all-time non-tournament cash winnings list behind James Holzhauer and Jennings.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
