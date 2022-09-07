Massachusetts could elect first openly gay female governor

Maura Healey is breaking barriers in Massachusetts.

The openly gay politician officially won the Democratic primary for governor Tuesday night.

"My path is one of optimism, working together, with intention, to get things done," Healey said in her victory speech.

If she wins the general election in November, she would become the state's first openly gay female governor.

Healey will take on Republican Geoff Diehl, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

Recent polling shows Healey as the favorite to win the race.

Healey could become one of two gay women elected as governors of U.S. states in November. Tina Kotek also won the Democratic nomination in Oregon in May.

The two women are vying to become the first openly gay women to lead U.S. states.