Mark Zuckerberg announces wife is pregnant with 3rd child

Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan are expecting their third child together.

The Meta CEO made the announcement on Facebook.

"Happy to share that Max and August are getting a new baby sister next year," Zuckerberg posted.

Zuckerberg and Chan have been married for 10 years. Their children are five and six years old.

This has been an interesting year for Zuckerberg. According to Bloomberg's Billionaires Index, which tracks the world's wealthiest people, the Facebook founder has seen his wealth cut by over half in 2022.

Zuckerberg's net worth is currently estimated at $55.9 billion.

Zuckerberg's wealth hit its peak in September 2021. At the time, he was worth $142 billion.