Man who chugged wine during US Capitol riot gets jail time

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man who swilled wine and swiped a book while storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, has been sentenced to 90 days in jail.

Jason Riddle, of Keene, pleaded guilty in November to two misdemeanors, theft of government property and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

He was also fined over $700, according to Associated Press

Riddle was sentenced in federal court Monday in Washington, D.C.

His lawyers had asked for a total of 30 months of probation, followed by community service.

The news outlet reported that Riddle said he helped himself to some wine that he found in a liquor cabinet inside the building.

According to a court affidavit, Riddle admitted he also sold a leather-bound book titled “Senate Procedure,” that he took for $40, the AP reported.