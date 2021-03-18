Menu

Man arrested on weapons charge near VP Kamala Harris' home

J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Vice President Kamala Harris arrives to break the tie on a procedural vote as the Senate works on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion COVID relief package, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 4, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Posted at 9:14 PM, Mar 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-18 09:49:01-04

Authorities in Washington, D.C., have arrested a Texas man near the vice president’s official residence on a weapons charge. Vice President Kamala Harris has not yet moved into the home, which is undergoing renovations.

The Metropolitan Police Department says in a statement issued Wednesday that the man was seen on Massachusetts Avenue and then detained by Secret Service stationed near the residence following an intelligence bulletin from Texas.

Police say Paul Murray of San Antonio is being held on charges that he carried a large-capacity ammunition-feeding device, a dangerous weapon, a rifle and unregistered ammunition.

D.C.'s gun laws make possessing ammunition to unregistered firearms illegal. It is also illegal to carry ammunition to guns that are not registered to the carrier.

