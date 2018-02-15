Florida school shooting: How to talk to your kids

Cloudy
LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 01: People scramble for shelter at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after apparent gun fire was heard on October 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. A gunman has opened fire on a music festival in Las Vegas, leaving at least 20 people dead and more than 100 injured. Police have confirmed that one suspect has been shot. The investigation is ongoing. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - When a tragedy like the massacres in Parkland, Florida or Las Vegas happen, it can be difficult to know what to say to your children. They may hear or see images about what happened and have questions for you.
Author Julia Cook is a national award winning children's author, counselor and parenting expert. In addition to writing, she spends time speaking to children at schools across the country. Some of her books address tough topics like school shootings.
Julia Cook offers these tips for talking to your kids about disasters whether they are natural or man-caused. She further explains them in her book, The Ant Hill Disaster.