Kentucky triple-murder suspect arrested in Colorado

SEDGWICK, Colo. – A man suspected of killing three members of a Kentucky family who were found dead Monday was arrested Monday afternoon near a small town in northeast Colorado.

Edward Siddens, was arrested around 4:20 p.m. in Sedgwick, Colorado, which is just south and west of borders with Nebraska.

He was wanted by Kentucky State Police out of Allen County, Kentucky. In connection to the deaths of Jimmy Siddens, his wife, Helen Siddens, and their son, Jimmy Siddens II. It's unclear how Edward Siddens might be related to the deceased.

According to Kentucky authorities and local media reports, a county water employee was checking the family’s meter Monday and found two bodies on the ground. Authorities found another body nearby.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says it was notified shortly after 4 p.m. Monday that Siddens as in the county.

Siddens was believed to have been driving a stolen vehicle when he was found by deputies in the town of Sedgwick. The sheriff’s office says deputies were involved in a “short low speed pursuit” with Siddens before he was arrested without incident.

The sheriff’s office confirmed that Siddens was the man arrested Monday, and said it was working with Kentucky state police. Allen County is more than 1,000 miles away from Sedgwick.