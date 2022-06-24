Juul can keep selling e-cigarettes as court blocks FDA ban

A federal court has put a temporary hold on the government's order for Juul to stop selling its electronic cigarettes.

Juul filed the emergency motion so it can appeal the sales ban from the Food and Drug Administration. The U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington granted the request later Friday. A day earlier, the FDA said Juul must stop selling its vaping device and its cartridges. The agency said Juul didn't give it enough information to evaluate the potential health risks of its e-cigarettes.

In its court filing, the company disagreed, saying it provided enough.

To stay on the market, companies must show that their e-cigarettes benefit public health. In practice, that means proving that adult smokers who use them are likely to quit or reduce their smoking, while teens are unlikely to get hooked on them.