Judge holds former President Trump in civil contempt

Posted at 10:56 AM, Apr 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-25 13:22:28-04

A judge in New York said former President Donald Trump is in contempt of court. The judge ruled that Trump did not meet a court-order deadline to respond to a subpoena issued by the New York Attorney General’s Office, and will fine Trump $10,000 a day until he complies.

The state’s Attorney General Letitia James has subpoenaed documents from the Trump Organization over its property appraisals.

“Our investigation into Donald Trump and the Trump Organization’s financial dealings will continue undeterred because no one is above the law,” James tweeted Monday.

James' office said that it has evidence the Trump Organization submitted fraudulent or misleading valuations of conservation easements to the Internal Revenue Service on several Trump-owned properties.

Trump has called the investigation against his properties a "witch hunt."

