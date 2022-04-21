Watch
Jewelry company Kendra Scott makes Mother's Day a company holiday

Kendra Scott boutique exterior during the Luxe Party at the Kendra Scott Fashion Island Boutique on Tuesday, November 20, 2013, in Newport Beach, Calif. (Photo by Ryan Miller/Invision/AP)
Posted at 12:11 PM, Apr 21, 2022
AUSTIN, Texas — Woman-owned jewelry company Kendra Scott is making Mother’s Day a company holiday.

As part of its Take the Time initiative, the Texas-based company plans to make Mother’s Day a paid holiday.

Kendra Scott’s corporate office and distribution center will be closed the day after holiday.

Those who end up working during Mother’s Day, including retail and customer care employees, will get paid an increased hourly rate.

The founder of the company announced the news on Instagram.

“As a working mother, I know how important it is to take the time to celebrate my children, my mother, and myself. To be able to provide my team more time to do just that brings me indescribable joy and hope for the future,” Scott wrote.

The company’s Take the Time initiative encourages employees to take time for themselves and their families when they need it.

