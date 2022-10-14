Jeans from 1880s found in mine shaft sold at auction

Getting a pair of Levi’s at the department store might set you back $50 or $60, but one pair of pants could easily set you back thousands of dollars.

A pair of Levi’s jeans from the 1880s just produced a bid of $76,000 online. The jeans were found in an abandoned mine shaft. According to CNN, the jeans were purchased by collectors Kyle Hautner and Zip Stevenson.

"These jeans are extremely rare -- especially in this fantastic worn condition and size," Stevenson told CNN.

The jeans appear to be in good condition with the label still clearly recognizable. It appears the jean size is a 38 waist and 32 inseam.

Stevenson said a handful of similar jeans are still in existence, but they’re too delicate to wear. These jeans, on the other hand, are still wearable.

"I've been doing this business for a quarter of a century and the average vintage jeans are worth about $100. So to find a pair this valuable is once in a lifetime, Eaton told CNN.

The duo does not know what they will do with the jeans, so for now, they’ll keep them in safe storage.